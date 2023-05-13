US Ambassador Apologizes To South Africa For False Arms Supply Accusation

A Russian ship was loaded with ammunition and weapons in Cape Town, US Ambassador claimed.

South Africa claimed it has no record of an arms sale.

The White House national security spokesman refused to comment on the allegations.

According to South Africa's foreign ministry, the US ambassador 'apologised unreservedly' for claiming the country sold weapons to Russia.

0 The White House national security spokesman refused to comment on the allegations. 0 A Russian ship was loaded with ammunition and weapons in Cape Town, US Ambassador claimed. 0 South Africa claimed it has no record of an arms sale.

Reuben Brigety claimed on Thursday that a Russian ship was loaded with ammunition and weapons in Cape Town last December.

South Africa claims it has no record of an arms sale, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an investigation.

The White House national security spokesman refused to comment on the allegations on Friday.

However, John Kirby stated that it was a 'serious issue' and that the US had consistently urged countries not to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

Mr Brigety expressed gratitude for the opportunity to 'correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks' on social media after meeting with the foreign ministry.

Writing on social media after meeting the foreign ministry, Mr Brigety said he was 'grateful for the opportunity to... correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks'.

He said in the conversation he 're-affirmed the strong partnership between our two countries and the important agenda our presidents have given us'.

Meanwhile, a South African cabinet minister slammed such 'megaphone diplomacy,' claiming that the country could not be 'bullied by the US.'

'It is the US which has sanctions against Russia... they must not drag us into their issues with Russia,' Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the presidency, told public broadcaster.

Her upbeat remarks came after the Kremlin announced that President Vladmir Putin had spoken by phone with his South African counterpart and that the two had agreed to strengthen 'mutually beneficial ties.'

There is no doubt that a Russian ship known as Lady R docked at a naval base near Cape Town last December, prompting local politicians to ask questions at the time. The question of whether the ship was armed before returning to Russia remains unanswered.

If the accusations are true, South Africa will have violated its own Arms Control Act, which commits to 'not trade in conventional arms with states engaged in repression, aggression or terrorism'.

In the same act, South Africa describes itself as a 'responsible member of the international community'.

South Africa is one of a few countries that has abstained from a number of UN votes on the conflict and has refused to publicly condemn Russia, claiming that it is a non-aligned country.

For months, the regional superpower has stated that it prefers a mediated resolution to the conflict.

Providing arms while claiming neutrality would not only undermine that claim, but would also leave South Africa with a lot to answer for, both to its citizens and to the international community.

Some members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) appear to harbour a fondness for Russia because of the Soviet Union's support for their fight against white minority rule. However, many in contemporary South Africa have questioned whether this love affair truly serves South Africa's interests.

According to experts, the country has more in common with the West and a much larger trade relationship. Some are concerned about the potential economic impact if relations with the US deteriorate further.

The rand, the country's currency, which has been struggling for weeks as a result of months of rolling power outages, has weakened even further as a result of the US ambassador's accusations.

It is an additional problem that South Africans cannot afford.