Pakistan Confirms Participation In Special Olympics 2023

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 07:25 PM

  • Pakistani group consists of 117 athletes and 30 coaches
  • Ronaq Lakhani expressed gratitude to the Sindh government

A team from Pakistan is ready to take part in the Special Olympics 2023 in Germany, which will be held in Berlin from June 17 to 25.

The Pakistani group consists of 117 athletes and 30 coaches who will compete in various events during the games.

A reception was held today in Karachi to honor the Pakistan team, with athletes, coaches, and parents in attendance.

During the event, Ronaq Lakhani, who is the chairman of Special Olympics Pakistan, expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for their unwavering assistance.

'It's a big opportunity for all the athletes to hoist Pakistan's flag at the international level. Our special kids are no lesser than anyone. They are skilled and competent enough. We are really looking forward to their achievements in Special Olympics,' the chairman said.

'I would like to thank Sindh government here for their all-out support. I think they have been our biggest supporters and well-wishers,' he added.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to leave for Germany on May 12th.

