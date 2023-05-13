Pakistan, India Advance To BFAME Seniors Final

Pakistan won by a slim margin against India.

India took first place in Mix category.

Pakistan tied with Jordan in Mix category.

In the senior events of the Bridge Federation of Asia and the Middle East (BFAME) championship, Pakistan and India advanced to the final while both teams also dominated in the open division.

0 Pakistan tied with Jordan in Mix category. 0 Pakistan won by a slim margin against India. 0 India took first place in Mix category.

In the semifinal of the open category on Friday, Pakistan was ahead of UAE by six points, while India faced Bangladesh. On the other side, India was ahead of Palestine in the semifinal of the women's competition while UAE was leading against Pakistan. India and the UAE made it to the championship round in the mixed event. The competition is taking place in Lahore and will wrap up this Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan was in the lead in the seniors' division of the ongoing 22nd BFAME Championships.

India kept a tight eye on them. Jordan finished third in the senior division. In contrast, India is in first place and the UAE is second in the mixed category. Jordan and Pakistan are now third and fourth in the division, respectively.

Teams featuring both male and female players compete in the Mix division, while players 60 years of age and older compete in the Senior category. India and Pakistan competed closely in the Senior division, with Pakistan winning by a slim margin with a total of 210.43 victory points (VP) to India's 208.01. Third place went to Jordan with 88.06 VP overall.

India took first place in the Mix category with a score of 219.34 VP, followed by UAE in second place with 179.48 VP. The final two places, Pakistan and Jordan, were tied at 141.79 VP and 138.89 VP, respectively. The round robin stage of the contests is now complete, and the event moves on to the semi-finals stage, which will be place on Friday (today), followed by the finals on Saturday (tomorrow).

Tehsin Gheewala, Mohsin Chandna, Farrukh Liaqat, Imran Abedi, Hassan Askari, and Mubashir Puri make up the Pakistani team for the open category. Saeed Akhtar, Shahid Hameed, Imran Garezi, Ghias Malik, Azhar Hameed, and Mirza Shauq Hussain make up the seniors team.