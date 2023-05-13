Sania Mirza Shuts Down Personal Question From Journalist

Sania Mirza responded confidently to a journalist's question.

Amid rumors of a possible divorce with her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza responded fittingly to a question from a journalist regarding how she balances her career and motherhood during a media event.

She replied that she handles things the same way her husband Shoaib Malik does and said she would answer the question only if it was posed to him. This occurred amid rumors of a possible divorce between Mirza and Malik.

'Like how he [Shoaib Malik] manages things, I also manage in similar way. If you ask Shoaib Malik the same question, then I will also give you an answer,' Sania said.

Mirza has since been mentoring the women's team of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, and the couple has a son named Izhaan.

Speculation about their marriage has circulated over the past six months due to the absence of photos or videos of them together on social media.











