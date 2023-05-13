Ukraine Claims Gains In Bakhmut After Russia Denials

Ukraine retakes Bakhmut, reversing Russian gains.

Two explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk on Friday.

Ukrainian forces make gains in multiple locations, but full victory uncertain.

Ukraine claims to have retaken Bakhmut, a rare advance after months of grinding Russian gains in the eastern city.

Kyiv claimed that its forces had advanced 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) in a week. Russia stated that its troops had regrouped in one location.

The claims indicate a shift in Bakhmut's momentum, but there is no clear evidence of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

However, two explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk on Friday.

Images shared on social media and verified by the sources that a large plume of black smoke rising from the city, which is about 90 kilometres (55.9 miles) east of the front line.

The cause has not been determined, but the explosions come just a day after the UK announced that it had supplied Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The Himars rockets, on which Ukraine previously relied for deep strikes against Russian targets, cannot reach Luhansk.

However, Russian-appointed officials in the region stated that they believed Ukrainian-made missiles were to blame for hitting the administrative buildings of two defunct enterprises.

Previously, Russia's defence ministry stated that Russian troops in one Bakhmut area had changed positions for strategic reasons.

It stated that units of Russia's southern group of forces had taken up a better defensive position in the Maloilinivka area, taking into account 'the favourable conditions of the Berkhivka reservoir.'

However, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stated that what the Ministry of Defence was discussing 'is unfortunately called fleeing and not regrouping.'

Bakhmut has become a symbol of the battle as it has progressed, though many experts question its tactical value.

In a Telegram post, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar claimed that Russia suffered significant troop losses while Ukraine advanced 2 kilometres without losing any positions.

Meanwhile, Russian military bloggers reported Ukrainian advances or troop movements in a number of locations.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces made a 2km gain in Bakhmut.

The sources obtained video of soldiers with Ukrainian markings posing in front of a gate and a tank in the distance, both with Ukrainian markings.

The video, which was released on May 11, has been traced to an area near Bakhmut Industrial College, which was previously held by Wagner troops.

Away from Bakhmut, the exiled mayor of Melitopol reported a large explosion in the city's centre on Friday morning, which has been occupied by Russia since the beginning of the war.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, but the Ukrainian air force launched 14 strikes on Russian forces and military equipment on Thursday, according to Ukraine's armed forces.

In addition to the air strikes, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed nine Russian drones and successfully attacked dozens of military targets, including artillery units, an ammunition warehouse, and air defence equipment.

After months of stalemate, a Ukrainian counter-offensive has been openly discussed, aided by newly arrived Western weapons. However, Ukraine's president said on Thursday that it was too early to launch the attack.

'With [what we already have] we can go forward and, I think, be successful,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview.

'But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time.'

Despite President Zelensky's words, pro-Kremlin Russian war correspondent Sasha Kots announced that the counter-offensive had begun.

According to 'trusted' sources, Ukrainian tanks were on the Kharkiv ring road heading towards the Russian border. His claims were not independently verifiable.

'There are low loaders in the columns carrying Western [tank] models among others,' Kots added.

'In other words,' he said, 'Kiev [Kyiv] has decided to aggravate the situation along the northern front in parallel with the start of offensive actions on the flanks of Artyomovsk [the Russian name for Bakhmut].'

Another Russian war correspondent, Alexander Simonov, reported on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had broken through near the village of Bohdanivka, near Bakhmut, capturing 'several square kilometres' of territory.

According to Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Musivenko, Kiev recognises that the anticipated counter-offensive may not defeat Russia 'in all occupied areas.'

He told Ukrainian radio station NV that the war could last until next year. 'It all depends on the outcome of the battles.' 'We can't predict how the counteroffensive will unfold,' he said.

According to an unnamed senior US military official, Ukrainian forces were preparing for a major counter-offensive by targeting weapons depots, command centres, and armour and artillery systems.

Ukraine's spring 2022 advances in the country's south and northeast were also preceded by air attacks to 'shape' the battlefield.