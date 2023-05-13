Ukraine's Defense Minister Announces Deployment Of Newly Manufactured Kharkiv Tank

Ukraine's newly developed Oplot battle tank is set to be deployed.

The tank was made in Kharkiv by state arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom.

The Oplot features a more advanced fire control system and armor protection.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that the country is set to deploy its newly developed Oplot battle tank, which was made in Kharkiv.

Reznikov shared a video of a test drive of the tank and expressed his satisfaction with testing Ukrainian-made equipment, especially equipment that will be deployed to the front lines.

“I am convinced that a Ukrainian tank, such as the Oplot, should be at the forefront of the tank coalition,” he said.

The Oplot tank, which is a new Ukrainian-made battle tank, was built in Kharkiv by the state arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom. It is an upgraded version of the Soviet-designed T-84 main battle tank and features a more advanced fire control system and armor protection.

3 The Oplot features a more advanced fire control system and armor protection. 3 Ukraine's newly developed Oplot battle tank is set to be deployed. 3 The tank was made in Kharkiv by state arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom.

While the Western analysts claim that it is fast and maneuverable, the Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov did not reveal the number of tanks to be produced.

Ukraine has sought to acquire battle tanks from the US, UK, Germany, and Spain, with training on the US Abrams tanks scheduled to start this month, while training on other tanks has already been completed.

In contrast, a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies revealed that Russia has lost up to 3,500 of its tanks, and T-55 tanks from 1948 are appearing on the battlefield.











