A 7-year-old Boy Claims That He Was Gucci In His Past Life

Max Alexander started designing clothes when he was only four years old, which is usually the age when children play with toys and watch cartoons.

He now is seven years old and has become a sensation in the fashion industry. Max claims that he was the famous fashion brand Gucci in his past life, which may have inspired his interest in fashion.

Despite his young age, Max has already received commissions from celebrities and sells his clothes worldwide.

Max's mother Sherry Madison says that she didn't notice her son's interest in dressmaking at first. 'I didn't notice. He told us. We were at dinner during the lockdown, and he just literally announced, 'I need a mannequin,'' Sherry said. 'He was very serious. No laughing. I was like, 'Okay, I've never seen you interested in fashion. What are you talking about?' He said, 'That's because I don't have a mannequin. If you get me a mannequin, I'll show you. I'm a dressmaker. '















