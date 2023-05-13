A Food Blogger Makes Dosa From Noodles

Many people love to eat Maggi noodles, which is so easy to make.

Many people love to eat Maggi noodles, which is so easy to make. But have you ever thought about combining the two dishes? Well, a food blogger named Tanvi Gor did just that by creating a unique version of dosa that included Maggi noodles.

To make it, she first crushed the noodles into small pieces and mixed them with Rava to create a smooth paste. She then added water and salt to the mixture, poured it onto a pan and cooked it until crispy.

Finally, she topped it with Maggi masala, oil, and coriander before serving it on a plate. A content creator named ‘thekurtaguy’ also shared a video of the strange combination, reacting to the complicated dosa.

The internet user are amazed by seeing the dosa recipie some also reply in the comment section of video.

“Wish I could be this creative in studies,” commented a user. “I want to know how people come up with these combinations,” said another. “There are many types of traditional dosa we prepare, one of them is where you use urad dal and maida. Although unhealthy it is an unbeatable combo with traditional mushroom curry,” shared a third.