A Turtle Attacks Woman While She Is Giving Water To Him

The video was shared on Twitter by a page called Strangest Media Online.

It shows a woman giving water to a thirsty turtle using a bottle.

Suddenly, the turtle made a quick move and opened its mouth towards the woman.

You can never imagine a clam animal like a turtle can be attacked on a human. This proves that you never know an animal's mood, even if they seem calm and harmless. They can be unpredictable, which is what we want to talk about now. A video has become popular on the internet in which a turtle attacks a woman who was trying to give it some water. It's hard to believe, but you should definitely watch it.

0 Suddenly, the turtle made a quick move and opened its mouth towards the woman. 0 The video was shared on Twitter by a page called Strangest Media Online. 0 It shows a woman giving water to a thirsty turtle using a bottle.

The video was shared on Twitter by a page called Strangest Media Online. It shows a woman giving water to a thirsty turtle using a bottle. The turtle was behind a wired enclosure.

'He is so thirsty, look,' the woman can be heard saying while giving it water.

Suddenly, the turtle made a quick move and opened its mouth toward the woman as if it was trying to attack her.

The video gets viral on social media and gained more than a million views after being shared on social media.

People were surprised by the turtle's unusual behavior and shared their opinions in the comments section.

'Almost jumped through the screen,' a user wrote.