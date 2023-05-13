AI Artist Reimagines Indian Actors As

An Instagram user employed an artificial intelligence tool to recreate famous Indian stars as elderly men.

The results stunned Netizens.

All of the actors are seen with white beards and puffy eyes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are becoming increasingly popular on social media, and numerous artists are now using them to achieve surprising outcomes. Anyone may easily produce any type of image with today's highly developed AI. In a similar vein, an Instagram user employed an artificial intelligence tool to recreate famous Indian stars as elderly men, and the results stunned Netizens.

Abu Sahid shared five photos of how these legendary actors can appear in the future. Among the actors named in the post are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Prabhas, Shahid Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Mahesh Babu.

All of the actors are seen with white beards and puffy eyes, which represent dark circles. Till now, the viral post has received over 46,000 likes and several comments. “Ranbir Kapoor looks like the same Sanjay Dutt,” wrote one user. “Someone of them are already old,” added another user. A third user wrote,” Salman Khan looks exactly like his Bharat character.” “Akshay looking cooler than now,” a fourth user commented.