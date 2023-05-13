AI Creates Viral

Artists are utilizing AI to create realistic images and movies based on various themes.

The artist used Midjourney AI technology.

The post gained popularity on social media.

Artists from all over the world are already using artificial intelligence to create a wide range of movies and images that closely resemble actual photographs. From mythology to future mankind, artists are aiming to employ technology to generate all sights.

While some challenges are truly terrifying, others are immaculate and frequently amaze outsiders.

Using the artificial intelligence technology Midjourney, an artist has converted well-known Indian cricket players into characters in Hollywood films.

'Captain Dhoni Sparrow': AI-Generated Image Of Former India Captain Goes Viral

The image appears to be genuine.

Jyo John Mulloor, an artificial intelligence art aficionado, has published countless photographs of famous people in various disguises, but his renderings of two of the most famous Indian cricketers are gaining traction among Indian social media users.

Two photos on his Instagram profile depict former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as 'Captain Dhoni Sparrow' from the squad 'Pirates of Chennai.'

The other graphic depicts superstar Indian batsman and former captain Virat Kohli as RCB Vikings' 'Virat Ragnar Lothbrok.'

The illustrations are clearly influenced by the iconic figures Captain Jack Sparrow and Ragnar Lothbrok from 'The Real Vikings.'



