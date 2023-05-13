BoycottStarbucks: Inclusivity Ad Campaign Causes Social Media Uproar

Starbucks is experiencing flak for its new transgender rights advertisement.

Starbucks' marketing campaign went viral in just 48 hours.

The ad earned over 2.5 million tweet views and 530k video views.

Starbucks, a well-known coffee company, has sparked outrage with its latest marketing campaign. They published a new advertisement promoting transgender rights on May 10. 'It Starts With Your Name,' was the tagline or hashtag of Starbucks India's campaign. In the two-minute, four-second video, they showed a parent and child seated at a Starbucks. They were at the coffee shop waiting for their son, and the father appeared to be having difficulty accepting his desire to transition into female identity.

The advertisement's plot was that the father's connection with his son 'Arpit' was strained as a result of his decision to transition to a female identity - 'Arpita'. When his mother warns him not to become upset this time, the tension in the encounter is palpable. However, it appears that the father eventually came to terms with the shift and even signaled his approval by getting coffee for 'Arpita's' family. 'Your name, whether Arpit or Arpita, defines who you are. We love and accept you for who you are at Starbucks. Because being yourself is everything to us,'

Starbucks' marketing campaign went viral in just 48 hours, earning over 2.5 million tweet views and 530k video views. The campaign, which emphasized transgender rights and inclusivity, sparked a social media debate. Some saw it as breaking the trend and advocating a worthy cause. 'Good to see some effort for gender inclusivity in India,' one person said. Others felt that this type of matter needed to be handled delicately, and that the ad was unnecessary in the first place. 'Why was this advertisement necessary when you were already doing well in India?' one person asked Starbucks. On May 12, the hashtag 'Boycott Starbucks' began trending on Twitter.



