Controversial 'Ban It Now' Dosa With Aamras And Cheese Shocks The Internet

The fusion dish takes the traditional South Indian dosa and adds a twist by incorporating aamras.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 2.9 million views and 29.2k likes.

Many internet users were left aghast by the combination of flavors.

In recent years, food enthusiasts have taken to the internet to showcase their innovative food creations, and the result has been an array of unique and sometimes strange food combinations. One such combination that has recently surfaced on the internet is the aamras and cheese dosa. This fusion dish takes the traditional South Indian dosa and adds a twist by incorporating aamras, a sweet mango pulp, grated cheese, dry fruits, and coriander leaves into the mix.

2 Many internet users were left aghast by the combination of flavors. 2 The fusion dish takes the traditional South Indian dosa and adds a twist by incorporating aamras. 2 The post quickly went viral, garnering over 2.9 million views and 29.2k likes.

The post featuring this bizarre dish was shared on Instagram by food blogger @foodie_eraa, who showcased the making of the dish on a heated tawa. The dosa batter was poured onto the tawa and allowed to cook halfway before the aamras were generously spread on top. The grated cheese, dry fruits, and coriander leaves were then added to the mix before the dosa was cut and served in a roll style, a trend that has become increasingly popular with street food vendors.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 2.9 million views and 29.2k likes. However, not everyone was impressed with the fusion dish. Many internet users were left aghast by the combination of flavors, with some even calling for a ban on such food experimentation. 'Filing a petition to ban all stuff like this... spoiling the original flavor of a particular food,' commented one user. Another user joked about the possibility of seeing watermelon dosa with watermelon seeds in the future.

Despite the mixed reactions, it's clear that street food vendors and food enthusiasts alike continue to push the boundaries when it comes to creating new and unique food combinations, leaving the internet to debate whether or not such experimentation is worth it.