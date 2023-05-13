Customer Loses Will To Live After Visiting UK's Worst McDonald's

McDonald's branch in Llanelli, Wales branded "UK's worst McDonald's".

Over 50% of the branch's reviews on Tripadvisor were negative.

Complaints date back to 2013 and cover poor service and hygiene.

The McDonald's branch located on the outskirts of Llanelli, Wales has been dubbed the 'UK's worst McDonald's' due to poor service and hygiene, with locals expressing their dissatisfaction through scathing reviews on Tripadvisor.

4 Complaints date back to 2013 and cover poor service and hygiene. 4 McDonald's branch in Llanelli, Wales branded "UK's worst McDonald's". 4 Over 50% of the branch's reviews on Tripadvisor were negative.

Over 50% of the branch's reviews on the platform have been negative, with complaints dating back to 2013 and covering various aspects of the establishment.

A customer reported waiting for almost an hour to receive their order and feeling so disappointed that they claimed to have 'lost the will to live'.

“The boy who gave us the food did apologise for the wait. We were stunned. middle aged women where [sic] chatting by the bins almost the whole time we were there.

“Overall impression was staff we [sic] nice enough but had no motivation to speak, serve, make eye contact,” they added.

Another complained about the hygiene at the branch, and placed the blame for this at the feet of management, writing: “You could teach monkeys to do a better and more hygienic job than these people

“The management is that poorly trained and arrogant, they seem to think that nobody can touch them and who cares.

“Avoid this place at all costs. I couldn't give it a worst [sic] rating than terrible as the site wouldn't allow me.”

Another bluntly wrote: 'I hate this place, it needs to be shut down or all the staff sacked and they need to start again!!!!!

'Massive company with massive profits yet this macdonalds employs idiots and their equipment doesn't even work. Sort it out!!!!!!!!!!

'I have been told that there is an excellent Burger King in the Town Centre now, so you can now shove it Macdonalds Llanelli!!!!!!'

Despite the numerous negative complaints, there were still some relatively positive reviews about the branch on Tripadvisor.

One satisfied customer said: “The fact that this place is always busy says a lot.Visited twice recently mainly for meals for grandchildren but received very good service and food.”

One reviewer shared that their experience of taking their mother and mother-in-law for their first-ever McDonald's meal at the branch was fantastic.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told the Daily Star: “We are proud to serve around four million customers a day in over 1,450 restaurants across the UK & Ireland.

Our restaurant teams work hard to ensure every customer who orders a McDonald’s has a positive experience, and we’re disappointed to hear of any instances that fall short of our high standards.

'We encourage any customer with a complaint to either speak to a member of the crew in the restaurant or get in touch with our customer services team.”