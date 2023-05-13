Get Your Brain Working: Solve These Fun Math Riddles

Read the math riddle carefully and identify the key information.

Use logic and critical thinking skills to analyze the problem and come up with a solution.

Check your answer and make sure it makes sense in the context of the problem.

These arithmetic riddles are a must-try not just for math enthusiasts, but also for those who find it boring.

ANSWERS:

1st Math Riddle:

If you multiply this number by any other number, you will always get the same result. What is the figure?

Answer:

Zero.

2nd Math Riddle:

John has $28.75 in his pocket. He spent $1.50 each on three cookies, $0.50 each on five newspapers, $1.25 each on five flowers, and the remaining money on a pair of sunglasses. How much did the sunglasses cost?

Answer:

$15.50.

3rd Math Riddle:

A monkey is attempting to scale a coconut tree. He takes three steps forward and two steps back. Each forward step is 30 cm long, whereas each backward step is 40 cm long. How many steps are needed to climb a 100-centimeter tree?

Answer:

50 steps.







