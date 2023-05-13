Island Of Turdtowns: Neglected UK Isle Revealed As Sea Of Concrete

Over half of the towns on the Isle of Wight were labelled "turdtowns" in a recent Youtube video.

One of Queen Victoria's favourite royal residences was located on the Isle of Wight, but a recent Youtube video has labelled over half of the island's towns as 'turdtowns,' with residents who are unwelcoming and prone to spitting on the floor.

The video by Turdtowns listed the six worst places on the island, citing a lack of investment and numerous derelict buildings as contributing factors to the poor state of the county.

Despite the island having only nine towns, five of them were labelled as 'turdtowns,' along with the village of Wroxhall.

The criteria for the label included factors such as crime rates, house prices, and the number of dilapidated or abandoned buildings.

One online commenter replied to the video saying: “It is just an endless procession of scumbags moving here.”

Another added: “All those towns look the same: just sea of concrete with little life other than cars honking around – certainly not nice places to live or visit.”

Once a popular tourist spot where Queen Victoria frequented her former royal residence Osborne House, the Isle of Wight has fallen out of favour, as per a recent Youtube video.

Despite the 'expensive' ferry fee required to reach the island, the Youtuber found that Ventnor's high street was 'pointless' and there was very little of interest there.

The outskirts of Ryde were similarly disparaged as 'shabby,' with the streets lined with 'grimy terraced houses' covered in seagull droppings.

Wroxall “sounds like a weeping wart, which is an appropriate way to describe the place”, while the presenter “can't imagine any person ever having a reason to visit” Shanklin, where “the high street is one of the blandest places I've ever been”.

“Dreary and expressionless” Newport “isn't somewhere you're going to want to visit, but it's also not a place you're going to want to live, so what's the point in it?”

However, seaside resort Sandown was named the worst town on the island, with the main emotion “one of sadness”.

As well as the dreary and neglected buildings, the locals “were unwelcoming and spat on the floor as I walked past”.

Although the Isle of Wight has faced criticism for its lackluster towns, residents can take solace in the fact that they experience some of the best weather in the UK.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bradford was recently identified as the gloomiest place to live in the UK due to its status as the least sunny location in the country.