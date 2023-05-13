Man Sings Arijit Singh Song While Doing Paragliding

A video of a man singing a song while paragliding has gone viral.

A video of a man singing a song while paragliding has gone viral. Mohnish Arya, an artist who is studying music, shared the video on Instagram.

Arya appeared relaxed and enjoying the beautiful view while singing the song. The instructor also tried to join him at the end of the video. Arya captioned the video “Hawayein, truly express the feelings”.

The social media user is amazed by the man voice and parsing him over his voice.

“Your voice is very nice,” commented an Instagram user. “Songs suits on situations,” said another.