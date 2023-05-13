Optical Illusion Test: Can You Spot The Tomato Among The Cherries Within 9 Seconds?

A picture of cherries also contains a hidden tomato that can be difficult to spot.

You are supposed to complete this challenge within 9 seconds.

Optical illusions are effective in grabbing people's attention.

This picture has cherries in it, but there is also a tomato hiding in it. If you can find the tomato in 9 seconds, you have really good eyesight.

Try to find the tomato and see how good your eyes are at finding things!

Optical illusions come in three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive, and they all have one thing in common, which is that they deceive people's brains.

Regardless of people's varying attention spans, optical illusions have proven to be effective in getting their attention, keeping them interested, and making them want to see more.

Optical Illusion Test - Find The Tomato among Cherries in 9 Seconds

​



Optical illusions can be a fun way to test how observant and intelligent you are, but they're not the only way to measure intelligence.

If you want to know your IQ level, you can take official IQ tests like the Mensa IQ Challenge.

Here's an optical illusion test for you: try to find a tomato in a picture of cherries within 9 seconds.

Get, set, go..

This is a straightforward challenge that will test your intelligence and observation skills.

The time is ticking away fast.

You need to find a tomato among a group of cherries in 9 seconds. If you have good observation skills, you will be able to find the tomato.

Were you able to spot the tomato?

Hurry up; not much time is remaining.

The countdown has started.

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you found the tomato within the time limit?

We think some users have already found the tomato in the picture of cherries.

But some may still be searching for it. If you want to know where the tomato is, check out the solution below.

Find the Tomato in 9 Seconds - Solution

​



The tomato in the picture looks like the cherries because they have the same color, which can make it hard to find the tomato at first.

But the tomato is actually on the left side of the picture and has been circled to make it easier to see.

Fun Fact:

This picture shows a small and sweet tomato called a cherry tomato.

Its scientific name is Solanum lycopersicum var. cerasiforme.

Cherry tomatoes are smaller and sweeter than regular tomatoes.