Raccoon Waits Patiently Outside Donut Shop, Gets Surprise Feast From Kind Stranger

Video of a raccoon waiting outside a donut shop for food goes viral

Raccoon patiently waits for someone to offer it a donut

Social media users find the clip adorable and relatable

The sight of a raccoon patiently waiting outside a donut shop for someone to feed it has become an internet sensation after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video shows the raccoon standing outside the shop and waiting for someone to offer it a piece of food, much like how we humans satisfy our hunger by quickly getting a bite to eat or visiting a cafe.

'Raccoon wants a donut too,' wrote the Twitter page Buitengebieden. In the clip they shared, a woman seems to be recording a raccoon from inside the car. You can see the animal approaching a donut shop. Then it patiently waits for a person to give it a donut. When it gets the donut, it adorable grabs it and leaves.

An individual wrote, 'Dude, I can relate.' A second added,

'Okay, whoever took this deserves some major points for cinematography/direction. The camera work was on point!'

A third shared, 'He must have a store credit cuz I didn't see him pay.' 'OMG, SO cute. They come in my garden, and I feed them Dry cat food and unsalted peanuts,' expressed a fourth.