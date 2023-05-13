language: English
Raccoon Waits Patiently Outside Donut Shop, Gets Surprise Feast From Kind Stranger

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 01:09 PM

The sight of a raccoon patiently waiting outside a donut shop for someone to feed it has become an internet sensation after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video shows the raccoon standing outside the shop and waiting for someone to offer it a piece of food, much like how we humans satisfy our hunger by quickly getting a bite to eat or visiting a cafe.

'Raccoon wants a donut too,' wrote the Twitter page Buitengebieden. In the clip they shared, a woman seems to be recording a raccoon from inside the car. You can see the animal approaching a donut shop. Then it patiently waits for a person to give it a donut. When it gets the donut, it adorable grabs it and leaves.

After a video of a raccoon waiting patiently outside a donut shop for food surfaced online, it quickly gained popularity and became an internet sensation.

The clip captures the raccoon standing outside the shop, eagerly awaiting someone to offer it a morsel, mirroring how we humans seek out nourishment by either grabbing a bite to eat or heading to a café.

An individual wrote, 'Dude, I can relate.' A second added,

'Okay, whoever took this deserves some major points for cinematography/direction. The camera work was on point!'

A third shared, 'He must have a store credit cuz I didn't see him pay.' 'OMG, SO cute. They come in my garden, and I feed them Dry cat food and unsalted peanuts,' expressed a fourth.

