Read Viral: Mom, Daughter Overcome Adversity To Graduate College Together

The duo has obtained five degrees together.

They both graduated with a 4.0-grade point average.

They each have three Associate's degrees from Central Texas College.

After completing a Master of Social Work program at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas, Elizabeth and her mother, Alissa, donned their cap and gown for the third time on Friday.

They each have three Associate's degrees from Central Texas College in general studies, interdisciplinary studies, and social science, as well as a Bachelor's degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor, a private Christian university in central Texas.



The Meyer sisters intend to take a year off before returning to Our Lady of the Lake for a Ph.D. program. According to sources, the NBC affiliate in San Antonio, they are rebuilding after losing their house due to Hurricane Harvey and living in a hotel for three years.