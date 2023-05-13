Salt Bae's New Avocado Burger Leaves Diners In Disagreement

Salt Bae's new "Avocadoooo burger" is causing controversy among food enthusiasts.

In a recent Instagram video, the Turkish chef, Nusret Gökçe, who is famous for his extravagant meat dishes served at the Nusr-Et steakhouse chain, can be seen making this unusual burger that manages to offend both vegans and meat eaters alike.

With the burger patty sandwiched between two halves of a ripe avocado, topped with melted cheese, many are left scratching their heads at this new addition to the menu.

While some found it amusingly dubbed the 'super keto burger,' others are left confused by this quirky invention that doesn't seem like the easiest thing to eat.

Regardless of the mixed reactions, Salt Bae continues to draw attention to his restaurant, where even those who don't indulge in the signature cuts can still rack up a hefty bill with expensive wine bottles on the menu.

One said: 'Somehow this video manages to offend both vegan and meat eating sensibilities at the same time.'

Another asked: 'How are you supposed to eat that?'

A third added: 'What a waste of good avocado.'

Meanwhile, others were more caught up on Gökçe's unusual pronunciation.

'Why's he gotta say avocado like that?' one queried.

This isn't the first instance where Salt Bae has exhibited a similar behavior, and it seems to be a deliberate tactic on the chef's part.

In the past, he had shared a video where he was seen squeezing an avocado out of its skin in a manner that could be perceived as suggestive or provocative.

As the avocado burst, he screeched: 'Avocaaaaddoooo.'

It was picked up by podcaster Blindboy, who noted on Twitter: 'Ammm…Why does Salt Bae say ‘Avocado’ in a Limerick accent?'

Subsequently, another video clip was released.

Blindboy added: 'Found a second video, can now confirm that Salt Bae says Avocado in a Limerick city accent.

'This is real.'