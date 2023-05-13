Starbucks Stirs Up Controversy With #ItStartsWithYourName Ad Campaign

Some social media users criticized the coffee company for its "subtle messaging."

The advertisement depicts an old couple waiting for their child Arpit to arrive in a coffee cafe.

The company defended the campaign, saying a person's name identifies who they are regardless of gender.

Starbucks' #ItStartsWithYourName campaign has divided the internet, with the hashtag #ItStartsWithYourName trending widely. Some social media users are upset with the campaign, saying it 'hurts' their feelings, while others are relieved that a major company like Starbucks brought up the topic. The outpouring of rage became so intense that social media users vowed to boycott the corporation.

The corporation, on the other hand, claims that a person's name identifies who they are, regardless of gender. The advertisement also encourages compassion and acceptance for all persons who embrace their genuine selves, according to the brand.

While the father looks to be concerned over his son's decision to undergo a sex change and change his name to Arpita, the mother is seen asking him to be calm.

As the advertisement progresses, a young girl approaches and sits close to the pair. The advertisement then discloses that the parents were meeting their transgender daughter for the first time after she had altered her gender.

The father orders coffee for the entire family, but the Starbucks barista tells the girl, 'Three cold coffees for Arpita.'

The ad also includes an emotional scene in which Arpita realizes her family has finally embraced her decision.

Starbucks added in an accompanying tweet on May 10, 'Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita.' We love and accept you for who you are at Starbucks. Because who you are is everything to us.'

Starbucks (@StarbucksIndia) tweeted:

Some social media users criticized the coffee company for its 'subtle messaging.' Others, on the other hand, embraced the change.

'...to see something inclusive and non-judgemental in these days of polarizing communications and weaponized hate... is genuinely welcome,' communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan tweeted.