language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Why A Man Has A Creepy Doll Houses?

Why A Man Has A Creepy Doll Houses?

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 07:21 PM

Open In App
Why A Man Has A Creepy Doll Houses?
  • The pictures show several rooms filled with dolls in various poses.
  • They were posted on Instagram by a user named Ben James.
  • “The creepy doll house," read the caption of the post.

Dolls can be cute, but some of them can also give a creepy feeling, especially after the horror movie Annabelle.

“The creepy doll house, 0

“The creepy doll house," read the caption of the post.

The pictures show several rooms filled with dolls in various poses. 0

The pictures show several rooms filled with dolls in various poses.

They were posted on Instagram by a user named Ben James. 0

They were posted on Instagram by a user named Ben James.

Some people may even have a fear of dolls. If you're one of them, you might want to skip looking at some recent pictures that have been circulating online.

The pictures show several rooms filled with dolls in various poses. They were posted on Instagram by a user named Ben James, who indicated that the photos were taken somewhere in Spain.

The dolls were everywhere, on tables, beds, floors, and even pinned to the wall, making for a very eerie sight.

'Don’t let a few clowns ruin your circus. The creepy doll house,' read the caption of the post.




End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,141,754[+20,487*]

DEATHS

6,873,514[+12*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story