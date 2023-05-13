Scientists in Atlanta conduct a 33-year experiment using yeast.

Experiment results in yeast evolving into genetically identical, multicellular "snowflake years."

Findings shed light on evolution of multicellularity and role of oxygen.

A team of scientists in Atlanta, Georgia, has made a groundbreaking discovery about human evolution after conducting a 33-year experiment using yeast.

4 Findings shed light on evolution of multicellularity and role of oxygen. 4 Scientists in Atlanta conduct a 33-year experiment using yeast. 4 Experiment results in yeast evolving into genetically identical, multicellular "snowflake years."

The experiment was initiated in 1988 by a former student named Will Ratcliff, who swirled yeast in water and selected the ones at the bottom to grow the next day's population.

The experiment was repeated thousands of times over the years, resulting in the formation of mutations and the yeast evolving into genetically identical, multicellular 'snowflake years.'

This discovery sheds new light on human evolution and marks a significant achievement in scientific research.

He said: “All of the lineages that we know of that evolved multicellularity, they made this step hundreds of millions of years ago, and we don’t have a lot of information about how single cells form groups.”

Furthermore, the experiments provided evidence of the significant role that oxygen has played in evolution.

When the yeast was placed in a low-oxygen environment, the particles were forced to compete for it, demonstrating the importance of this element in the evolutionary process.

A newly-released report on Nature.com states: “This occurred through biophysical adaptation—the evolution of increasingly elongate cells that initially reduced the strain of cellular packing and then facilitated branch entanglements that enabled groups of cells to stay together even after many cellular bonds fracture.

“By contrast, snowflake yeast competing for low oxygen remained microscopic, evolving to be only around sixfold larger, underscoring the critical role of oxygen levels in the evolution of multicellular size.

“Together, this research provides unique insights into an ongoing evolutionary transition in individuality, showing how simple groups of cells overcome fundamental biophysical limitations through gradual, yet sustained multicellular evolution.”

The next time you consume bread, consider the significance of the yeast you are ingesting in the evolutionary process.