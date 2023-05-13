Wear OS To Bring Google's Material You To Galaxy Watches

Google I/O 2023 announced the Wear OS 4 upgrade.

Google I/O 2023 included the announcement of the Wear OS 4 upgrade. When compared to Android 11, which served as the foundation for Wear OS 3.5, Android 13 represents a major improvement. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 will receive Wear OS 4, which will enhance battery life and add better apps. The smartwatches will now use the Material You design thanks to the update.

Google's work on Material You for Wear OS was mentioned a couple of months ago. Experts have toyed with Wear OS 4's Developer Preview version since it was released to discover the inclusion of Material You UI design features in the program. Developers have discovered accent colors in the program, particularly in the fast settings section, despite the fact that Google didn't publicly reveal the functionality.

According to rumors, Google now permits watch faces to communicate their color information to the operating system using the Wear Watchface API. The operating system can then employ those colors in a variety of contexts, including buttons, toggles, icons, and even text. Although Google doesn't appear to have finished fully implementing Material You in Wear OS 4, it is anticipated that further upgrades would enable users to adjust accent colors based on the watch face.

Android 11 did not have the Material You that Google introduced with the release of Android 12. The functionality will be added to the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, the same as the Color Palette feature was added to Galaxy phones and tablets with the One UI 4 upgrade, as Samsung's smartwatches will receive the Wear OS 4 update as part of One UI 5 Watch later this year.