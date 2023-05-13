G7 Targets China's 'Economic Coercion' In Summit Statement

G7 leaders are set to address China's "economic coercion" in summit statement.

Statement will highlight concerns about China's behavior, including economic coercion.

President Joe Biden has made China a priority in his foreign policy,

According to a US official familiar with the discussions, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are set to discuss concerns about China's use of 'economic coercion' in its dealings with other countries as part of their larger joint statement next week.

The statement, which is expected to be part of the overall communique issued by leaders during the May 19-21 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, will be accompanied by a broader written proposal outlining how the seven advanced economies will work together to counter 'economic coercion' from any country.

The main G7 statement will include 'a section specific to China' with a list of concerns, including 'economic coercion and other behaviour that we have seen specifically from the [People's Republic of China],' according to an official on Friday.

According to the person, a separate 'economic security statement will speak more to tools' used to counter coercive efforts from any countries responsible, including planning and coordination. In each case, the statements are expected to go further than previous G7 statements.

President Joe Biden of the United States has made China a priority in his foreign policy, working to keep the tense and competitive relationship from devolving into open conflict, including over self-ruled Taiwan.

The Group of Seven (G7), which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, is economically linked to China, the world's largest exporter and a key market for many of the seven countries' businesses.

Last month, China denounced a G7 foreign ministers' statement on similar topics as 'full of arrogance, prejudice against China,' and lodged complaints with this year's G7 host, Japan.

Under Biden's predecessor, President Donald Trump, G7 statements frequently made only a passing reference to China-related issues. The administration of Vice President Joe Biden has pushed for more direct statements.

Every year, the G7 leaders issue a joint statement to signal that the powerful countries are united on a variety of political and economic issues.

G7 members will also raise the prospect of expanded cooperation with China in areas such as climate.

'We're not for decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economy, we are for de-risking, we are for diversifying,' said the U.S. official. 'That principle is very unifying.'

Negotiations over the precise language of the leaders' joint declarations are still ongoing before they are released during the summit