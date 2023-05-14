Four Russian Military Planes Shot Down Near Ukraine: Russian Media

Four Russian military aircraft reportedly shot down near the Ukrainian border.

The ambush allegedly took place in the Bryansk region.

All four crews were reportedly killed, and there was no official response from Ukraine.

Four Russian military aircraft - two fighter jets and two military helicopters - were shot down on Saturday near the Ukrainian border.

The report suggested that the ambush took place in the Bryansk region, which is adjacent to northeast Ukraine, and that the aircraft were part of a raiding party comprising a Su-34 fighter-bomber, Su-35 fighter, and two Mi-8 helicopters. If confirmed, this would be a significant victory for Ukraine.

The report was published on the website of Kommersant, a well-respected, independent business daily.

“According to preliminary data ... the fighters were supposed to deliver a missile and bomb attack on targets in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, and the helicopters were there to back them up — among other things to pick up the ‘Su’ crews if they were shot down.”

The Russian state news agency TASS reported that a Russian Su-34 warplane had crashed in the Bryansk region, and an emergency services official stated that a helicopter crashed due to an engine fire near Klintsy, which is near the border with Ukraine.

However, TASS did not mention the Su-35 or a second helicopter. Meanwhile, a video posted on the Russian pro-war Telegram channel Voyenniy Osvedomitel showed a helicopter exploding in the air, veering off course, and crashing in flames. Comments accompanying the video claimed that it showed a Mi-8 helicopter being shot down by a missile, while other images posted by the channel showed wreckage in an agricultural field.

The cause of the incidents and the exact details remain unclear, but if the reports are true, it would be a major victory for Ukraine.

There was no official response from Ukraine, but a senior adviser to the Ukrainian President tweeted that it was 'justice' and 'instant karma.' The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the incident.












