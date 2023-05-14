Chupacabra Terrorizes Local Ranchers: Ram Found Brutally Mutilated"

Ram was found dead with unusual injuries and without eyes in Leona Vicario near Cancun.

Locals speculate the mythical creature "Chupacabra" is responsible.

Jenni Silvia Pardo shared pictures on social media.

A ram was discovered dead with unusual injuries and without its eyes, leading locals in Leona Vicario, near Cancun, to hunt for a mythical creature known as the 'Chupacabra' or 'goat-sucker'.

The villagers believe the creature is responsible for the gruesome wounds found on the male sheep's neck and mouth.

The discovery was shared on social media by a resident of the area, Jenni Silvia Pardo.

She said: “I think there are Chupacabras in Leona Vicario. I’ve been investigating what animal could leave them like this.”

Jenni Silvia Pardo reported discovering the ram's lifeless body at 7am, having seen the healthy animal the previous day.

Several social media followers attributed the death to the mythical 'Chupacabra', which reportedly feeds on livestock blood.

Despite numerous sightings of the creature throughout the region since the 1970s, there has been no official confirmation of its existence.

But others accused her of faking the pictures, with one insisting: “He’s been dead for days.”z

Another said: “Jaguarundis [a wild cat native to the Americas] usually eat the soft parts, the eyes and the tongue.

It may have been that animal or another one acting similar.” And a third added: “In my village, we’ve been told for years that it is a night bird that feeds on the brain mass of animals. We know it as the Xnuc.

”In response, Jenni shared another gruesome image of a headless goat lying in the undergrowth, its body still tied to a rope. She said it appeared to have been drained of its blood.

She added: “More evidence, and then they say it’s made up.“Just be careful.“Believe it or not, strange things happen. Judge for yourselves.”

Recently, in Mexico, a photo shared by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed to depict an elf, which he identified as an alux, a playful spirit of the woods, saying that everything is mystical.

Similarly, during construction work in Mexico City, a 'goblin fetus' was discovered in an abandoned warehouse.

The mummified remains were speculated by municipal mayor Francisco Mayoral Flores to belong to either a 'goblin' or a 'nagual', a human capable of transforming into an animal counterpart in Mesoamerican mythology.