Guneet Monga's Oscar Victory Turns The Spotlight On Her Traveling Trophy

Airport officials show more interest in taking photos with Guneet's Oscar trophy

Guneet, along with Sudha Murty and Raveena Tandon, discusses achievements on the Show

After her Oscar win for Best Documentary Short with The Elephant Whisperers, producer Guneet Monga has embarked on a nationwide journey, accompanying her trophy to various events and official functions. She had the privilege of meeting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK.

Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Guneet revealed that while going through airport security and immigration, officials showed more interest in her Oscar trophy, eagerly wanting to take photos with it rather than with her.

During a recent episode of a comedy talk show, Guneet Monga, along with author Sudha Murty and actor Raveena Tandon, who were honored with Padma awards, discussed their achievements. Host Kapil Sharma humorously asked Guneet if her family members were more interested in seeing the Oscar trophy before meeting her, to which she jokingly agreed.

Guneet Monga shared her experience of being stopped at airport security checks once officials realize what she is carrying in her bag. 'I have this black fabric that I use to wrap the trophy, however you wrap it, the trophy has that peculiar shape and it shows in the X-ray. So people ask me to remove it and show it to them and I tell them Oscar hai (It is the Oscar). And they say, ‘Yes, yes, we want to see it,’ and I tell them, ‘Sir, it is wrapped…’, but they say, ‘Nikaal ke dikhaao, dekhna hai (Remove it and show, we want to see)’, and then they click pictures with it. Only after that I get the permission to go ahead.'

Guneet Monga recently took to Instagram to share pictures and wrote, 'Milestone unlocked. Life mein ek baar Kapil Sharma ke show par jana zaroor banta hai (You have to go on Kapil Sharma's show once in your life)! What a night, what an honour! To be side by side with the ever so inspiring Sudha Murthy Ji, the amazing Archana Puran Singh, and our beloved Raveena Tandon, made this moment all the more special. And Mom, I made it to the Kapil Sharma show! Thank you @kapilsharma. You’ve been such a supporter, through this journey!'

Currently, as a representative of the official Indian delegation, the producer is actively participating in the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.