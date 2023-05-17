Actress Fiza Ali Talks About Marrying Again

Fiza Ali is a popular Pakistani TV actress and presenter

Fiza Ali is a stunning and skilled Pakistani TV actress and presenter, has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for numerous years. She embarked on her career during her teenage years, gaining instant and enduring fame with her breakout role in the hit drama series 'Mehndi.'

Fiza Ali was previously married to Fawad Farooq and has a lovely daughter named Faraal from her first marriage. However, their marriage ended in separation, and currently, Fiza Ali is single, devoting herself to raising her daughter Faraal independently.

During a recent interview, Fiza Ali openly discussed the topic of marriage and expressed her willingness to consider getting married again when the host inquired about her plans regarding marriage, “Would Faraal accept your marriage?. When responding to the host's query, Fiza Ali directed her attention to her daughter, Faraal. “Faraal can I get married if I get a good boy, can I find a good groom for me?”

Faraal firmly rejected her mother's question with a resolute 'No!' Fiza persisted and asked once more.‘what if he’s too good and he would accept you with me? To which finally Faraal agreed, Faraal said, “in that case, you can do another marriage if he accepts me”.

