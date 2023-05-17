Fahad Mirza Opens Up About Nose Plastic Surgeries

Fahad Mirza, a Pakistani actor and plastic surgeon, discussed nose enhancement procedures

Fahad Mirza is a Pakistani actor, model, plastic surgeon and sculptor. He is best known for his debut role as Essa in 2012 drama serial Bari Aapa.

Rhinoplasty, a popular cosmetic procedure to enhance the appearance of the nose, is widely practiced worldwide. It holds particular significance in the showbiz industry, where even a minor nose lift can dramatically transform one's overall look.

In Pakistan, numerous celebrities have faced inquiries regarding their potential rhinoplasty surgeries, with many denying any such procedures. However, Zahid Ahmed, an actor, has openly discussed his own nose surgery experience in the past and cautioned others about the potential risks involved.

In her recent show, Nida Yasir dedicated a segment to discuss nose enhancement and invited actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza to delve into the topic extensively.

According to Fahad Mirza, his primary focus when interacting with patients is to ensure that they feel happier and more confident about their appearance after the procedure. He emphasized that during assessments, he looks for any noticeable issues with the nose, as he believes that if the nose is attracting attention, it requires a change, serving as his gauge for intervention.

Fahad Mirza openly discussed the risks associated with certain plastic surgeons, highlighting that the human body is divinely created and surpasses any level of advancement achievable by doctors. Therefore, he expressed that any surgeon claiming to completely alter one's appearance is simply not reliable or trustworthy.

Furthermore, Fahad Mirza disclosed that numerous actors have approached him for nose surgeries, but he has declined their requests, stating that they do not require them.

Fahad Mirza also addressed the possibility of multiple rhinoplasties for a patient, emphasizing the presence of scarring as a result of surgery. He urged people to avoid undergoing multiple nose surgeries, citing the case of Michael Jackson and the complications that can arise from repeated procedures leading to collapsed cartilage.