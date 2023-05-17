Imran Abbas Shares His Photos While Performing Umrah

Imran Abbas is a prominent Pakistani actor

Imran Abbas discovered his passion for acting during his university days

Imran is currently in Makkah Mukarramah for Umrah

Imran Abbas, a renowned figure in the Pakistani drama industry, has achieved superstar status with his remarkable acting skills. Besides his successful career in Pakistan, he has also ventured into Bollywood. Despite being an architect by education, Imran Abbas discovered his passion for acting during his university days and has since become a prominent figure in the industry.

Currently, he is captivating audiences with his performance in the drama series 'Ehram e Junoon', while fans eagerly await his upcoming project, 'Tumharay Husn Kay Naam,' where he will be seen opposite Saba Qamar on Green Entertainment.

Imran Abbas is enjoying a successful year in his professional career, with two of his dramas currently airing on television. Additionally, he is involved in an international Punjabi film and has recently signed another international project. Currently, Imran is having a remarkable experience as he is in Makkah Mukarramah for Umrah, which is an unforgettable opportunity for him.

Imran is currently fulfilling the ultimate desire of a Muslim by sharing his photos in Ehram and capturing beautiful moments in front of the Kaaba. He is currently performing Umrah, which holds great significance in the Islamic faith.

