Read Viral: Mistaken Identity Leads To #Durex Trending On Twitter

Twitter users were surprised to see #Durex trending on the platform. People who were unaware of the reason behind it were curious and took to Twitter to find out what was happening. As a result, memes flooded the platform.
The reason behind this was a case of mistaken identity. A mattress company named Duroflex recently announced that cricketer Virat Kohli would be their brand ambassador. However, many netizens misread the company name as Durex, which is a well-known brand of condoms. This misunderstanding led to the creation of several memes and made #Durex trend on Twitter.
Duroflex Private Limited, a manufacturer of mattresses and sleep products, has appointed Kohli as its brand ambassador. People appeared to misunderstand the brand's name for Durex, a condom company, as soon as this news became viral on social media.
Twitter users wasted little time in creating some amusing memes.
