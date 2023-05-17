Watch Viral: Fawad Khan Enjoys Music Performance In Intimate Gathering

Play

Fawad Khan is listening to a musician's performance in the video.

He is enjoying the musician's soulful voice.

The video was posted by the singer on Instagram.

Recently, a video of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan went viral on social media. In the video, he was listening to singer Zeeshan Ali's performance of the song 'Wo Humsafar Tha,' which is the title track of the TV show 'Humsafar.' The video was taken at a small gathering, and people loved it.

The video became very popular among Internet users. They liked everything about it and couldn't stop watching it. The video showed Fawad Khan enjoying the musician's soulful voice in a relaxed and intimate setting.

Another video from the same gathering has surfaced online, where Zeeshan Ali is seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's timeless song Lag Ja Gale, while Fawad Khan listens to him sitting in a corner. Fans are thrilled to see another video from the intimate gathering and are sharing it widely on the internet.

The video was posted on Instagram by the Pakistani singer himself. Fawad was paying close attention to him while he performed. “Lag ja gale. Remembering the great Lata Ji,” states the video caption.















