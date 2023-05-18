Gold Price Increases By Rs 500 Per Tola

The per tola gold is being sold at Rs 233,600.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs 500 and sold at Rs 233,600.

10 grams of gold has become Rs 200,274 after an increase of Rs 428.

10 grams of 22 carat gold became Rs183,585.



On the other hand, the price of gold in the world exchange is 1976 dollars per ounce after a decrease of 12 dollars.