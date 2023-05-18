Honda Civic 2023's Latest Price In Pakistan

Honda Civic: the favored midsize sedan in Pakistan, known for its attractive design and enjoyable driving experience.

Honda Civic 1.8L i-VTEC: 1.8-liter engine, 140 horsepower, 128 lb-ft torque, paired with a smooth CVT transmission.

The Honda Civic features advanced safety components like airbags, ABS, EBD, VSA, and HSA, along with convenient amenities like touchscreen infotainment, etc.

In May 2023, the price range for a new Honda Civic in Pakistan will be between PKR 8,599,000 and PKR 10,199,000, depending on the specific variant and dealership. These prices include all applicable taxes and registration fees. It's important to note that the price may differ across cities due to factors such as transportation expenses and other regional considerations.

Specifications

The Honda Civic holds a significant position as a favored midsize sedan in Pakistan, esteemed for its attractive design, dependable performance, and enjoyable driving experience. It offers a range of variants, including the base model 1.8L i-VTEC, 1.5L Turbo RS, and 1.8L Oriel, catering to the diverse preferences and needs of customers.

The Honda Civic 1.8L i-VTEC, the base model, showcases a 1.8-liter engine known for its capable performance. It generates a maximum power output of 140 horsepower and a torque of 128 lb-ft. The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), ensuring a seamless and smooth driving experience for the driver and passengers alike.

The top-tier variant of the Honda Civic, the 1.5L Turbo RS, boasts a potent 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. This engine configuration allows for a robust power output of 173 horsepower and a torque output of 162 lb-ft. The transmission options available for this variant include a CVT (continuously variable transmission) or a six-speed manual transmission, offering drivers the choice of their preferred driving experience.

Features

The Honda Civic is recognized for its cutting-edge safety features, which consist of airbags, ABS, EBD, VSA, and HSA. Alongside these, it offers a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, push-button start, and a rearview camera for added convenience and enjoyment.

conclusion

The Honda Civic holds a prominent position as a well-liked midsize sedan in Pakistan. With prices ranging from PKR 8,599,000 to PKR 10,199,000, depending on the specific variant and dealership, it offers a blend of style, dependable performance, and advanced safety features. This combination has contributed to its popularity among car buyers in Pakistan.