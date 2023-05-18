PM Shehbaz Sharif Removes Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob

A notification has also issued in this regard.

Imdadullah Bosal appointed as Finance Secretary.

Earlier, Imdadullah Bosal was working as Special Secretary Finance.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif removed Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Shaikh from his post before budget 2023-24.

4 Earlier, Imdadullah Bosal was working as Special Secretary Finance. 4 A notification has also issued in this regard. 4 Imdadullah Bosal appointed as Finance Secretary.

According to the details, significant progress has been made before the federal budget and the Prime Minister has taken a major decision and removed Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh from the post.

After the removal of Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Shaikh, notification was issued and in his place Imdadullah Bosal of Pakistan Administrative Service has been appointed as Federal Finance Secretary.

Imdadullah Bosal was working as Special Secretary Finance.

Sources said, the new Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal is one of the close and trusted officers of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Imdadullah Bosal has worked with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab.

It should be noted that the government has started preparations for the federal budget and in this regard important decisions are being taken keeping in mind the performance of the ministries before the budget.