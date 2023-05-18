Value Of US Dollar Declined In Open Market

The value of the dollar increased by 22 paisa in interbank.

KARACHI: The value of the US increased in the interbank market while USD declined in the open market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the value of the dollar increased by Rs 22 paisa in interbank and closed at Rs285.62.

The US dollar closed at Rs285.40 the other day.

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs 299 in the open market. The value of USD has declined by 70 paisa in the open market.

Earlier, the dollar closed at Rs 299.70 the other day.