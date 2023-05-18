Hajra Yamin Gym Workout Video Goes Viral

Hajra Yamin is a rising star of the Lollywood Industry.

Hajra Yamin, a rising star in the Lollywood industry, has quickly gained recognition in both modeling and acting. Despite her young age of 29, she has made a significant impact and is regarded as a true diva. Known for her beauty and intelligence, she is a strong advocate for fitness and often shares videos of her workouts at the gym.

Despite her petite stature, Hajra Yamin is committed to maintaining her shape through a dedicated fitness routine. She recently shared her enthusiasm for rigorous exercise in an Instagram story, showcasing her dedication to her fitness journey. As a star of Ehd-e-Wafa and Maan Jao Na, she continues to prioritize her physical well-being.





However, some fans quickly criticized her choice of gym attire, expressing their concern that it was too revealing.

Yamin gained widespread acclaim for her outstanding performance in the popular drama serial 'Mere Apne.' She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with the drama 'Teri Raza' and has since starred in several successful productions, including 'Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua,' 'Naqab Zan,' 'Ehd-e-Wafa,' 'Aas,' 'Jalan,' and 'Tera Ghum or Hum.'