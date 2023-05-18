Chinese Comedian Arrested Following Controversial Joke About The Army

The company that employed him fined 4.7 million yuan and Li could face imprisonment.

Beijing police launch investigation, citing negative societal impact.

Li expresses remorse and acknowledges feeling deeply ashamed and regretful.

Li Haoshi, a Chinese comedian, has been arrested after making a joke that drew a comparison between his dogs' behavior and a military slogan. The company that employed him has also been fined 4.7 million yuan (£1.7 million), and Li himself could potentially face imprisonment. Beijing police have initiated an official investigation into his performance, stating that it had a significant negative influence on society. Li has expressed remorse for his comment, acknowledging feeling deeply ashamed and regretful.

Li Haoshi, performing under the stage name House, made the controversial remark during a stand-up show in Beijing, where he jokingly compared his adopted dogs chasing a squirrel to the military slogan 'Fight to win, forge exemplary conduct' introduced by President Xi Jinping in 2013.

Recordings of the performance were shared on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, capturing audience laughter, although some nationalists found the joke offensive. The viral nature of the joke led to the suspension of Li's Weibo account and the suspension of activities for the company that hired him, Shanghai Xiaguo.

The Beijing branch of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Bureau stated its strong stance against the defamation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and expressed that they would not tolerate any misuse of the Chinese capital for such purposes.

The substantial fine imposed on the booking company has raised concerns that stand-up comedy in China could suffer significant setbacks, with speculation of potential future punishments deterring comedians.



