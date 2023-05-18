Three Children And Baby Found Alive In The Amazon Weeks After Plane Crash

Children and an 11-month-old baby reportedly found alive after a plane crash in Colombia.

Conflicting reports on the discovery with no official confirmation from defense ministry sources.

Possibility that children were located in a remote area by a boatman, awaiting official verification.

In a remarkable development, reports claim that three children and an 11-month-old baby have been discovered alive after surviving for over two weeks following a plane crash.

The group, which includes children aged four, nine, and 13, was rescued from the depths of the Colombian jungle, as confirmed by the country's president.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the discovery of the children who were believed to have survived a plane crash.

While President Gustavo Petro claimed that the children had been found alive after extensive military search efforts, defense ministry sources have stated that they have no confirmation of their discovery.

It is suggested that the children may have been located in a remote area by a boatman, and official confirmation is pending as authorities have not yet reached them. This discrepancy raises the possibility that the president may have received incorrect information.

The Institute of Family Welfare in Colombia has stated that the children who were believed to have survived the plane crash have not yet been located.

The Cessna 206 aircraft sent a distress signal on May 1 due to engine failure while traveling from Araracuara in Amazonas province to San Jose del Guaviare in Guaviare province. The plane disappeared during the early hours of the flight.

During the preceding week, military personnel discovered the crashed plane as they noticed its nose submerged in the jungle terrain.

The wreckage revealed the remains of the pilot and two other adults. Among the deceased was Ranoque Mucutuy, who was the mother of the four children. The family belongs to the Huitoto community, an indigenous group residing in southeastern Colombia and northern Peru.















