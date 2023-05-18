Afghanistan And Nepal Approve Asia Cup's Hybrid Model

PCB has presented two choices as part of the hybrid model

Sethi expressed doubts regarding the likelihood of Pakistan

Afghanistan and Nepal have joined Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in approving the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Asia Cup 2023.

Sources reveal that the cricket boards of Afghanistan and Nepal have given their consent to play the initial phase of the tournament in Pakistan.

Through email correspondence, both boards have confirmed their participation in the Asia Cup matches to be held in Pakistan. Earlier, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had already expressed their willingness to play the first phase of the Asia Cup in Pakistan without any objections.

The first option involves India playing their matches at a neutral location while the rest of the matches will be held in Pakistan.

The second option entails four group stage matches in the initial phase taking place in Pakistan, while the second phase, including matches involving the Indian team and subsequent stages, including the final, will be conducted at a neutral venue.

Sources indicate that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has identified Dubai as the preferred neutral venue in the proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup.

In this scenario, if Dubai is chosen to host the second phase of the tournament, the PCB will receive a portion of the gate revenue. However, if a different neutral venue is selected, the PCB will incur the associated financial loss.

A meeting regarding the Asia Cup's hybrid model is anticipated to take place before the end of this month. If the hybrid model is approved, all member boards will collaborate to determine the final neutral venue.

During the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) meeting, Najam Sethi, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, emphasized the need for a rational approach to address the pressing challenges that could potentially hinder the hosting of the Asia Cup and Pakistan's participation in the ODI World Cup.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added.