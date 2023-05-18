Nahida Khan Says

Khan Says "I Have Always Been Willing To Take Up New Challenges"

Nahida's choice to transition into coaching

Nahida aspires to serve as a source of inspiration

Experienced Pakistani female cricketer Nahida Khan will venture into coaching during the upcoming Pakistan Cup.

Having excelled as a right-handed opener in international matches, she scored eight half-centuries in One-Day Internationals and accumulated a total of 2,014 runs in 120 games.

Nahida's most recent international appearance was in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. In the Pakistan Cup, she will serve as the assistant coach for the Blasters team, led by Muneeba Ali.

'I have always been willing to take up new challenges since my childhood and that helped me grow,' Nahida told PCB Digital on the sidelines of a practice session on Thursday. 'I have had a passion for coaching and as a player I was always curious about this art,' she added.

Nahida's choice to transition into coaching was met with extensive support and enthusiasm due to her comprehensive knowledge of the game and extensive experience.

She obtained certifications from both the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council), further solidifying her qualifications. Earlier in the year, Nahida served as the assistant to Taufeeq Umar, the head coach of the Amazons team, during the Women's League exhibition matches.

This three-match series was organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board as part of their initiatives to lay the groundwork for the introduction of a women's T20 league. The Amazons emerged victorious in that series.

Reflecting on her stint during the Women’s League exhibition matches, she said: 'Coaching the Amazons team in the Women's League exhibition matches was a fantastic experience. It was a privilege to work with talented players from different countries, exchanging ideas and strategies to enhance the game.'

Nahida aspires to serve as a source of inspiration for the countless girls aspiring to pursue a career in cricket.

“I want these girls to see me as their examples. If they cannot become cricketers, they can take up other roles in the sport,' she concluded.