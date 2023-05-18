Security Forces Killed Terrorist In Bajaur

A fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in Bajaur.

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed a terrorist in General Area Loesam Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, in the general area of Loesam, Bajaur District.

The Security Forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and one terrorist was sent to hell.

However, during the intense exchange of fire a 23-year-old Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman resident of Dera Ismail Khan having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.