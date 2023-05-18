language: English
Life Sentences Handed To Huddersfield Teens In Khayri Mclean Stabbing Case

Web DeskAP - World 18 May , 2023 03:26 PM

  • Two teenage boys sentenced to life for fatally stabbing 15-year-old Khayri Mclean.
  • Attack occurred outside North Huddersfield Trust School in West Yorkshire.
  • Revenge plot sparked by video involving the older teen's mother's window being broken.

