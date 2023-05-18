- Two teenage boys sentenced to life for fatally stabbing 15-year-old Khayri Mclean.
- Attack occurred outside North Huddersfield Trust School in West Yorkshire.
- Revenge plot sparked by video involving the older teen's mother's window being broken.
- Life Sentences Handed to Huddersfield Teens in Khayri Mclean Stabbing Case
