Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Expenses Total £162 Million, Covered By Government

The UK government incurred expenses of approximately £162 million for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and associated activities, as confirmed by the Treasury.

The state funeral, which took place on September 19, 2022, was held following a period of nationwide mourning.

The majority of the expenses were borne by the Home Office (£74 million) and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (£57 million).

According to the Treasury, the published estimates pertain to the costs incurred for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and associated events, including the period when her body was lying in state.

John Glen, the chief secretary to the Treasury, highlighted that the government's primary focus during that time was to ensure the smooth running of these events with the appropriate level of dignity, while also prioritizing public safety and security.

In a written statement to Parliament, Mr. Glen stated that the Treasury allocated additional funding as needed, and the governments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were fully reimbursed for their respective expenses.



