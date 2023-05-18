Ariana Madix Claims That Tom Schwartz 'Actively Participated In My Downfall'

According to Ariana there were two tom which was on fault on this season of Vanderpump Rules.

He admitted that Sandoval had informed him about the affair between Sandoval and Leviss.

Lala Kent criticized the owners of Schwartz & Sandy's for not aligning their timelines correctly.

According to Ariana, there were two Tom who were at fault on this season of Vanderpump Rules. During the recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' after the intense season 10 finale, Ariana Madix openly expressed her thoughts about Tom Schwartz.

When host Andy Cohen asked Madix if she believed Schwartz, who is both her best friend and business partner, was 'covering up' for her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, she shared her honest opinion.

'I don't think it was covering,' Madix replied. 'I think it was actively participating in my downfall.'

On the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz, who is 40 years old, made a revelation. He admitted that Sandoval had informed him about the affair between Sandoval and Leviss before Madix, who is 37, found out about it.

However, there seems to be some uncertainty regarding the exact timeline of when this conversation took place. In fact, during filming for the upcoming reunion episode, their co-star Lala Kent, 32, criticized the owners of Schwartz & Sandy's for not aligning their timelines correctly.

During the finale, Madix confronted Schwartz about the matter. They were at a girls' night out, enjoying cocktails, when Katie Maloney's ex-husband arrived to talk directly to Madix.

'I just wanted to look you in the eyes and say I'm sorry for this whole thing,' he said in a one-on-one conversation with Madix, who served as a groomsman at his wedding to Maloney, 36. 'I'm not looking for sympathy here, but I'm being painted as this co-conspirator, and it's f---ing devastating to me.'

It was then that Madix ended their friendship for good. 'I don't think that you are that person, but I will not have mutual friends with him. So, I'm not your friend anymore.'

'In January, Tom came to me and he told me he was in love with Raquel,' he added, later saying, 'In my defense, I did tell Tom exactly what he needed to do. And he agreed, and then he didn't do it.'



