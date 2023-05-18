Deepika Padukone Get Trolled For Talking About “no-make-up” Look

Deepika Padukone's fans loves her acting and beauty.

In the clip, she mentioned that the character Piku is the one that closely resembles her real-life personality.

The actress revealed that during the shoot, she would spend only around 5-10 minutes in the makeup chair. Piku was a unique experience for her as she felt like herself while working on the film. Unlike many of her other roles, where she had to wear heavy layers of makeup, Deepika expressed that in Piku, she didn't have to rely on excessive makeup. She clarified that unless a specific character demands it, she generally prefers not to wear too much makeup in her films.

Ironically, Deepika talked about her natural, no-makeup look and the absence of heavy layers of makeup, but at the same time, she was actually wearing a significant amount of makeup in the video.

This contradiction didn't go unnoticed by netizens, who trolled her for it. One user commented, 'I absolutely adore Deepika, but what is this look?!' Another user remarked, 'Deepika is wearing an excessive amount of highlighter all over her face and body. She looks like she's dripping wet as if she just came out of the bathroom.'



