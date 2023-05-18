Fans Are Angry With “Tere Bin” 46 Episode After Meerab Slaps Murtasim

The drama has currently aired with 46 Episodes.

In this scene, Murtasim mistakenly hugged Haya, leading to Meerab slapping Murtasim.

The unnecessary sequence in the show didn't sit well with fans.

Tere Bin is one of the most popular dramas in the Pakistani industry. The drama has gained the love of so many people and a huge success in a short time of period. The drama has currently aired 46 Episodes. Fans love the love track of Meerab and Murtasim but after they dragged the drama story, fans are irritated because the story is showing everything except the love track of Meerab and Murtasim.

In Episode 46 of the show Tere Bin, viewers were expecting to see the highly anticipated romantic moments between Meerab and Murtasim. However, instead, the episode featured an intimate scene between Haya and Murtasim, which was witnessed by Meerab. In this scene, Murtasim mistakenly hugged Haya, leading to Meerab slapping Murtasim. This incident caused things to spiral out of control for the couple.

The unnecessary sequence in the show didn't sit well with fans. They were disappointed with Meerab's behavior towards Murtasim and felt that they had been waiting for a reconciliation between the characters for a long time. Fans expressed their frustration, stating that Meerab's actions were foolish and they particularly didn't appreciate Meerab slapping Murtasim.

Fans expressed their concerns about the writer's state of mind while creating the storyline for the serial. Some of them were frustrated with the direction the drama was taking and believed that it should come to a definitive end because it no longer provided any enjoyable content.



