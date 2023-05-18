Imran Abbas Stunned People By Reciting The Naat In Masjid E Nabwi

Imran Abbas, who originally studied architecture, decided to pursue a career in acting.

Imran Abbas is a super-talented singer and actor, he has done many popular dramas like Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Meri Zaat Zarra E Be Nishan and Koi Chaand Rakh. He also worked in the Bollywood industry.

Imran Abbas, who originally studied architecture, decided to pursue a career in acting. Currently, he is starring in a drama series called 'Ehram e Junoon' which is being aired on Geo Television. Fans are particularly enjoying his on-screen pairing with Neelam Muneer.

The actor, Imran Abbas, is currently in Saudi Arabia for his Umrah pilgrimage. He has completed his Umrah and has now arrived in Madina Munawara. Imran Abbas is enjoying a peaceful time in Madina. Known for his eloquence in reciting Naats (Islamic poems praising the Prophet Muhammad), Imran Abbas has shared a beautiful video of himself reciting a famous Naat from Masjid E Nabwi. The Naat he recited is 'Khula Hai Sabhi Kay Lie Baab E Rehmat – Yahan Koi Rutbay Main Adna Na Aali.' Here is the video of his heartfelt Naat.

